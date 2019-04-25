Switzerland's Kuehne und Nagel Q1 EBIT rises 2.5 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss freight-forwarding group Kuehne und Nagel International reported a 2.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core earnings on Thursday, citing expansion in operating results for sea freight and overland divisions. The company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 242 million Swiss francs ($237.25 million) from 236 Swiss francs in the year-ago period, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0200 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdynia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)