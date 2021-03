March 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore Ltd said on Wednesday Mandla Gantsho plans to retire as chairman after four years in the role.

The miner said it is in the process of identifying a suitable successor for Gantsho, who will step down from the board at the end of Kumba’s annual general meeting in May. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)