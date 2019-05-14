Basic Materials
May 14, 2019

S.Africa's Kumba Iron Ore sees higher H1 headline earnings

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore Ltd said on Tuesday first-half headline earnings is expected to rise at least 160 percent, boosted by higher iron ore export prices and a weaker rand/U.S. dollar exchange rate.

The company, a unit of Anglo American Plc, said headline earnings per share is expected to increase by at least 14.9 rand in the six months ending June 30 from 9.31 rand a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the primary profit measure in South Africa, and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

