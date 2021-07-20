Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

SA's Kumba Iron Ore cuts sales target on bad weather, rail constraints

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore Ltd lowered its 2021 sales forecast on Tuesday, as rail constraints and adverse weather at Saldanha Port in South Africa hampered the miner’s first-half trading.

The company cut its sales target by 1 million tonnes to 39 million tonnes-40 million tonnes, but retained its production forecast of 40 million tonnes-41 million tonnes as it worked on building up stock at the port.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

