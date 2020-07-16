Kumba Iron Ore's half-year output falls 11% on virus lockdowns

July 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore Ltd said on Thursday its total production for the first half of the year dropped 11%, as restrictions to control the coronavirus pandemic in the country affected operations.

The miner, a unit of Anglo American, said total output decreased to 17.9 million tonnes for the six months ended June 30, from 20.1 million tonnes a year earlier, largely due to a 19.6% decline in the second quarter. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)