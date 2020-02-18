Basic Materials
February 18, 2020 / 5:43 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

South Africa's Kumba Iron posts higher annual earnings

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore on Tuesday posted a rise in annual earnings, underpinned by higher iron ore prices and currency gains from a weaker rand/dollar exchange rate.

The company, a unit of Anglo American, reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 50.88 rand ($3.39) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 30.28 rand a year earlier.

HEPS is the primary profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

$1 = 15.0248 rand Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
