Japan's Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 bln

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japanese chemical manufacturer Kuraray Co Ltd will buy U.S. activated carbon firm Calgon Carbon Corp for $1.107 billion, Kuraray said on Thursday, adding the carbon materials firm as one of its core businesses.

Kuraray said it would buy all of Calgon Carbon’s shares for $21.50 each, making the Pittsburgh-based company a wholly-owned subsidiary. It said it planned to complete the debt-funded acquisition - which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval - within the year. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)