Music companies' lawsuit against 'stream-ripping' website operator is revived

By Jonathan Stempel A federal appeals court on Friday revived a piracy lawsuit by 12 record companies against a Russian operator of two popular “stream-ripping” websites, saying he had purposely conducted business in Virginia and was thus subject to jurisdiction there.

In a 3-0 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, overturned a lower court judge’s dismissal of the case against Tofig Kurbanov, who operates the websites www.flvto.biz and www.2conv.com.

