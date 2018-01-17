Qatar Airways says U.S. startup airline has offered 25 pct stake

KUWAIT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A startup airline in the United States has offered a 25 percent stake to Qatar Airways, the Gulf airline’s chief executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday.

Baker did not name the airline during a chat with reporters at an airshow in Kuwait.

Qatar Airways, which cannot fly to the lucrative markets of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates due to an economic boycott, late last year bought a 9.61 percent stake in Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways to broaden its reach and increase traffic through its Doha hub.