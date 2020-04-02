Bonds News
Kuwait c.bank stimulus will raise banks' lending by 5 bln dinars - banking association

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - A stimulus package announced by Kuwait’s central bank will raise banks’ lending capacity by 5 billion dinars ($16 billion) to face the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kuwait Banking Association said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait’s central bank announced a stimulus package to support vital sectors and small and medium enterprises that included increasing the maximum lending limit to 100% from 90%. ($1 = 0.3117 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)

