Boursa Kuwait postpones initial date to listing its shares - KUNA

CAIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - Boursa Kuwait announced on Monday postponing the initial date to listing its shares in the official market to a date determined later, Kuwait state news agency (KUNA) reported.

The company cited “the current exceptional circumstances imposed by the spread of the new coronavirus and the consequent disruption of official working hours for governmental institutions”, KUNA said.

Boursa Kuwait Company has previously announced on January 7, that its shares would be listed on April 19. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Samar Hassan)