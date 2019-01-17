Kuwait Investment Authority may increase its investment Britain - Al Rai

CAIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) may increase its investment in Britain during the coming period if it finds suitable investment opportunities, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai reported on Thursday citing official sources.

The sources added that the authority contacted its portfolios’ managers in the recent period to weigh the situation, adding that there is a consensus that the crisis of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit would offer “attractive opportunities” that should be seized. (Reporting by Ahmad Hagagy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)