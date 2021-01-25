Kuwait draft budget foresees narrower deficit for fiscal 2021/22 -statement

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows Kuwait City and the National Assembly Building (Kuwait Parliament), after the country entered virtual lockdown, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s finance ministry has proposed a draft 23.05 billion dinar ($76.2 billion) budget for the fiscal year starting on April 1, it said in a statement on Monday.

The budget forecasts government revenues of 10.9 billion dinars in fiscal 2021/2022, meaning it expects a fiscal deficit of 12.1 billion dinars - 13.8% narrower than the deficit budgeted for the fiscal year ending on March 31.

($1 = 0.3024 Kuwaiti dinars)