Kuwait posts 2.3 bln dinars deficit in period April 2019-Jan 2020

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait posted a deficit of 2.3 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($7.52 billion) in the period from April 1 to the end of January, after depositing 10% of revenue to its sovereign wealth fund, official data showed on Wednesday.

Kuwait previously said it expected a total deficit of 7.7 billion dinars in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which ends in March.

The Finance Ministry said the data published on Wednesday was incomplete because of delays in the disclosure of spending by several government agencies. ($1 = 0.3059 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Edmund Blair)