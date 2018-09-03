FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank plans 150 mln dinar bonds

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has won approval from the country’s central bank to issue up to 150 million dinars ($496 million) senior unsecured bonds, the bank said on Monday.

The bank, which reported in July a 43 percent rise in second-quarter profit from a year earlier, had a common equity tier 1 of 11 percent and a capital adequacy ratio of 16.6 percent.

Outside Kuwait, the bank has operations in Turkey, Algeria, Iraq and Tunisia.

$1 = 0.3028 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

