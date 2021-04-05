Kuwaiti cabinet approves draft bill postponing loan instalments - tweet

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti cabinet approved on Monday a draft bill to postpone loan instalments and respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government communications office (CGC) said on Twitter.
The cabinet also approved another draft bill to support and ensure local banks’ financing of customers hit by the pandemic, the CGC added.
The Two draft bills are to be submitted to the emir for approval.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Nayera Abdallah
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.