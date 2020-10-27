Kuwait's central bank lowers rates by 0.125%, maintains discount rate - KUNA

FILE PHOTO: The Kuwait Central Bank towers are pictured over the traditional Dhow harbor in Kuwait City, Kuwait March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central bank announced on Tuesday it was cutting repo rates and other rates across the interest rate yield curve up to the ten-year term by 0.125%.

The bank, which said it was it was maintaining a “historically low” discount rate of 1.5%, said this was in line with “special measures to cope with the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic and banking conditions,” state news agency KUNA said.