DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central bank lowered its discount rate to 2.5% from 2.75%, it said in a tweet on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s emergency rate cut.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states have cut key interest rates tracking an emergency move by the Fed to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)