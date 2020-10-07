Two Kuwait ruling family members voice support for Sheikh Meshal as crown prince - Twitter

KUWAIT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Two members of Kuwait’s ruling Al Sabah family on Wednesday pledged support for Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah for the position of crown prince ahead of an expected announcement by the country’s new emir on his choice for the role.

Sheikh Meshal, the deputy chief of the National Guard, is seen by diplomats and Kuwait experts as the top contender for the position. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme and Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Michael Georgy)