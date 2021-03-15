Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Kuwaiti cabinet approves bill supporting local banks' financing of customers hit by pandemic

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti cabinet approved a bill to support and ensure local banks’ financing of customers affected by the coronavirus crisis, and submitted it to the emir’s deputy for approval, the cabinet tweeted on Monday.

The bill is part of a government effort “to ensure the stability of the economic situation and reduce the risks resulting from the effects of the pandemic”, the cabinet added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up