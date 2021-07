DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s sovereign fund, the Future Generations Fund, achieved 33% growth in the year to March 31, the finance ministry said on Twitter.

The fund, which is managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), had more than $580 billion in foreign assets at the end of last year, according to ratings agency Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )