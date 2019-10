KUWAIT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s State Audit Bureau warned against further withdrawals from the Gulf state’s General Reserve Fund and called for economic reforms to reduce the government reliance on oil revenues, it said in a report on Wednesday.

The General Reserve Fund’s assets fell 5.4% to 22.88 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($75.45 billion) in the second quarter of 2019, it added. ($1 = 0.3033 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Editing by Chris Reese)