Kuwait's financial position is solid, must complete reform in public finance -minister

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s finance minister said on Tuesday that Kuwait’s financial position is solid, but it must complete reform in public finance to ensure sustainability of institutions and the welfare of citizens, the finance ministry cited him in a tweet.

Finance Minister Barak Ali Al-Shitan commented on Fitch affirming Kuwait’s rating at AA, saying: “Affirming Kuwait’s sovereign rating reflects the country’s credit strength and the solidity of its financial position, which is fully supported by the size of assets in the Reserve Fund for Future Generations.” (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)