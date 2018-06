(Repeats urgent to attach to first snap with no changes to text)

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s gross domestic product grew 1.6 percent at constant prices in the first quarter of 2018 from a year ago, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

The oil sector contributed 48.4 percent to the Gulf state’s economy in that period, it said, up from 44.5 percent in the same quarter a year ago. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)