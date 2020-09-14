Kuwait's PM informs cabinet of the improvement of the emir's health: tweet

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s prime minister informed his cabinet on Monday of the improvement of the 91-year old emir’s health, according to a cabinet tweet.
“The cabinet also called on everyone to obtain information related to the emir’s health from official sources,” the cabinet added in a tweet.
Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by David Evans
