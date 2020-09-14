Kuwait's PM informs cabinet of the improvement of the emir's health: tweet

FILE PHTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah waves at the end of the opening of the 4th ordinary session of the 15th Legislative Parliament in Kuwait city, Kuwait, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s prime minister informed his cabinet on Monday of the improvement of the 91-year old emir’s health, according to a cabinet tweet.

“The cabinet also called on everyone to obtain information related to the emir’s health from official sources,” the cabinet added in a tweet.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.