Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Kuwait emir returns home after a private vacation - KUNA

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah gestures as he takes the oath of office at the parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah returned home on Tuesday after a private vacation abroad, the state news agency reported.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled this month to Europe for a private visit, after successful medical checkups in the United States, state news agency KUNA reported without specifying his destination.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up