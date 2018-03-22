FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 7:22 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Kuwait Petroleum Corp signs deal for long-term LNG supplies-KUNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister said on Thursday that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) had signed an agreement with an international firm for long-term supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), state news agency KUNA reported.

Bakheet al-Rashidi did not mention the name of the company, describing it as a leading player in the LNG sector. KUNA quoted him as saying the agreement would help KPC meet rising demand for power generation in the Gulf Arab state. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Mark Potter)

