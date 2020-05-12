Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical sets initial price guidance for dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Equate Petrochemical Company gave an initial price guidance on a planned dual-tranche dollar bonds issue at around 5.5% for the five-year tranche and around 6.375% for the 10-year notes, a document showed on Tuesday.

Equate hired Citi, JPMorgan, MUFG, NBK Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko and Banca IMI to arrange the deal, which is expected to close on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.