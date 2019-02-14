Kuwait bourse plans IPO at later stage- Athens stock echange CEO

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s stock exchange, which agreed to sell a 44 percent stake to a consortium led by Kuwait’s NIC and including the Athens stock exchange , has plans for an initial public offering at a later stage, the CEO of the Athens bourse said on Thursday.

“There are plans by the Kuwait exchange for an IPO at a later stage to sell 50 percent and get listed,” Socrates Lazaridis, CEO at Hellenic Exchanges told Reuters.

The consortium that prevailed in the tender also includes Arzan Financial Group and First Investment. It offered 0.237 Kuwaiti dinar ($0.78) per share for the stake purchase. ($1 = 0.3036 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Alexandra Hudson)