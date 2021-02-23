Kuwait expects parliament to cooperate on solutions to budget financing - Finance Minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait said on Tuesday it was confident parliament would cooperate to find solutions and implement financial reforms to cover its deficit, the finance ministry said in a statement.

It said the oil-rich Gulf state expects a budget deficit of 55.4 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($183.29 billion) from fiscal year 2020/21 to fiscal year 2024/25, but that the country’s finances remained “strong” due to the Future Generations Fund, Kuwait’s largest state fund.

($1 = 0.3023 Kuwaiti dinars)