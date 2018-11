Kuwait oil company suspends work on Wednesday after floods

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has suspended work at all of its companies on Wednesday due to the extreme weather which has hit the country in recent days.

Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works, Hussam Al-Roumi, resigned on Friday because of the extensive damage to public property caused by heavy rains and floods.

Kuwait Oil Company lifted a state of emergency on Saturday following the flooding, in which one person died, and said that facilities were operating normally.

However, Kuwait Oil Company said in a statement that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) had suspended work at all its companies after Kuwait’s cabinet decided on Tuesday to suspend work in all government institutions on Wednesday, including ministries and schools.

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has also given its employees a day-off on Wednesday, except those whose jobs require them to be in their work places. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Alexander Smith)