DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s gross domestic product fell 1.2% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

The Gulf state’s GDP totalled 9.7 billion dinars ($31.95 billion) at the end of the second quarter.

The oil sector accounted for 53.7% of GDP during the period, down from 54.1% ing the same period a year earlier, the statement said. ($1 = 0.3036 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tuqa Khalid and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kim Coghill)