FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah gestures as he takes the oath of office at the parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet, the state news agency said.

The current government had been acting in a caretaker capacity since resigning in January in a standoff with parliament.