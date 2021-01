FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah speaks at the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah on Wednesday presented the resignation of his cabinet to the emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the state news agency KUNA reported.