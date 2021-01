FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah meets with the emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah to present the resignation of his cabinet, in Kuwait City, Kuwait January 13, 2021. Kuwait News Agency/Al-Diwan Al-Amiri/Handout via REUTERS

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s emir has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah and his cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.

Sheikh Sabah’s cabinet will continue in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government, KUNA said.