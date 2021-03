KUWAIT, March 2 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet, the state news agency said.

The current government had been acting in a caretaker capacity since resigning in January in a standoff with parliament. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Gareth Jones)