November 19, 2019

Kuwait's emir appoints foreign minister as new PM

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruler named Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Tuesday, elevating him from his role as foreign minister, after a row between ruling family members and parliament in the Gulf state led the last government to resign.

State news agency KUNA said Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah asked Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid to form a new government. The announcement came after the caretaker prime minister on Monday declined to be reappointed as premier. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alison Williams)

