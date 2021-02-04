Kuwait should accelerate reforms to be less tied to oil price fluctuations - IMF

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait needs to accelerate reforms to reduce the dependence of government policies on the rise and fall of oil prices, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said.

The oil-rich Gulf state faces near-term liquidity risks largely due to the absence of parliamentary authorisation for the government to borrow.

“Kuwait has high levels of buffers but they need to accelerate reforms,” said Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF.

Kuwait has been hit hard by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, but economic reforms have stalled due to repeated rows and deadlocks between cabinets and assemblies.

Ratings agency Fitch this week downgraded Kuwait’s outlook to “negative” from “stable”.

Kuwait has announced plans to move towards fiscal consolidation and to diversify its revenues, but Azour said the country should accelerate reforms allowing them to “gradually reduce the dependence of the fiscal on oil prices and allow them to be less pro-cyclical in their policies.”

Gulf states have been borrowing extensively in the international debt markets in recent years to fill large deficits, partly thanks to favourable market conditions for regional and emerging markets borrowers.

“I don’t think they would have a difficulty in accessing the market, it’s more a legislative issue that they need to tackle at this stage,” Azour said.

Kuwait estimated a deficit of 12.1 billion dinars ($39.98 billion) in fiscal 2021/2022 - 13.8% narrower than the deficit budgeted for the year ending on March 31, with the reduction mostly due to expectations of higher oil prices.

($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars)