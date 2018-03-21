FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Kuwait plans $6.6 bln industrial city-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, March 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Public Authority for Industry (PAI) plans to set up a multi-purpose industrial city in the Gulf Arab state with total expected investments of $6.6 billion, an official said on Wednesday.

PAI Acting General Manager Abdulkareem Taqi told Reuters that the government would put in place the infrastructure for the city at a estimated cost of $600 million and would target around $6 billion in investments from the private sector to develop the bulk of the project.

The industrial city, to be located 70 km west of the capital Kuwait City, will include industrial facilities as well as residential and leisure projects. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Toby Chopra)

