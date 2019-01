Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against UK asset manager MAN Group Plc and its subsidiaries.

The pension fund is seeking $156 million in compensation relating to secret contracts between MAN Group and a former PIFSS executive between 1996 to 2013, it said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed with the UK’s Supreme Court, the fund said in the statement. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)