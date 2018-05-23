Kuwait's Al Mawashi looking beyond Australia for sheep imports-CEO

KUWAIT, May 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Livestock Transport and Trading (Al Mawashi) is in talks with possible new sheep exporters following the introduction of legislation in Australia’s parliament to ban the export of live sheep, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Our trust in Australia as a supplier of sheep to Kuwait has weakened,” CEO Usama Khaled Boodai told a press conference.

He said Al Mawashi, a top importer of Australian sheep, was in talks with South Africa, Sudan and Horn of Africa countries as part of its efforts to diversify its sources of livestock and aimed to start alternative imports this year. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Katie Paul)