DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) said two sub-contractors died in an accident early on Saturday at an LNG import facility being built in the Al-Zour area.

All necessary measures will be undertaken to investigate the incident, the company said, according to state news agency KUNA. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)