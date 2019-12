KUWAIT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s inclusion into the MSCI Emerging Market Index could generate inflows of 1 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($3.30 billion), Trade and Industry Minister Khaled Al-Roudhan said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a news conference following the announcement of Kuwait’s inclusion into the MSCI Emerging Market Index. ($1 = 0.3035 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alison Williams)