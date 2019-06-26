Kuwaiti stocks could receive $5 bln of inflows after upgrades - CMA

KUWAIT, June 26 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti stocks could attract inflows of around $5 billion after global index-providers such as MSCI decided to upgrade the market to emerging market status, said Othman al-Essa, vice chairman of Kuwait’s Capital Market Authority’s Board.

MSCI said on Tuesday it would upgrade Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging markets index in 2020, a move that could trigger billions of dollars of inflows from passive funds.

Kuwait’s stock market joined the FTSE Russell emerging market index last year and this year will be added to S&P Dow Jones Indices’ Global Benchmark Indices with an emerging market classification. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)