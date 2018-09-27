FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

National Bank of Kuwait says fire put down at headquarters' construction site

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait said a fire that broke out on Thursday at the construction site of its headquarters in Kuwait was successfully extinguished.

‘’NBK Management would like to thank the Kuwait Fire Department, the Ministry of Interior, the Emergency Medical Services for their quick response in extinguishing the fire at the new NBK Headquarter construction site and to the public on their concern for the safety of all,’’ the bank said in a tweet. (Reporting by Ahmed Jadallah and Ghaida Ghantous; writing by Maher Chmaytelli)

