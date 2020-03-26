CORRECTED-Kuwait's Kufpec keeping oil production at 108,000 barrels per day - KUNA

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show figure is company, not Kuwaiti, output)

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (KUFPEC) is maintaining its oil output despite the drop in crude prices and global energy demand, the state-run KUNA news agency reported on Thursday, citing acting chief executive Nawaf Al-Sabah.

The company’s output remains at an average 108,000 barrels per day, the agency quoted Al-Sabah as saying.

State-owned KUFPEC operates outside Kuwait, with exploration and production ventures in 13 countries, according to its website. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jan Harvey)