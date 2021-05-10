UPDATE 1-Kuwait Oil reports 'limited fire' at Burgan field - state news agency

(Adds two workers injured, details)

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - A “limited fire” broke out on Monday at the Kuwait Oil Co’s Greater Burgan field, injuring two workers but with no impact on production, the state news agency KUNA reported, citing a company statement.

The fire was quickly brought under control, it said.

Greater Burgan is Kuwait’s biggest and one of the world’s largest producing fields, according to Wood Mackenzie. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jan Harvey)