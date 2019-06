CAIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s state refiner KNPC said on Wednesday seawater supply used to cool production units at its Mina Abdullah oil refinery was back to its natural levels after a leak earlier in the day.

KNPC added in a tweet that work was still under way to restore the usual refining capacity rates of Mina Abdullah, which is expected to be in the next hours. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by David Evans)