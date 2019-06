DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s state refiner KNPC said on Wednesday that refining operations at its Mina Abdullah oil refinery have been affected by a cut in seawater supply, which is used to cool production units in the plant.

KNPC said on its official Twitter feed that despite the temporary issue, its oil export operations have not been affected. (Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Jan Harvey)